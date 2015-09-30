Havaheart
Great selection, well labeled in display cases, friendly, knowledgeable bud tenders. Great service, no lines.
4.7
10 reviews
This place was a little bewildering walking into. Our budtender was very helpful though. I didn't find the good cheap ounces very fast. I did find a quarter of kimbo kush for 50 bucks though. It's good too! Got outta there with a quarter and some chocolates for under 60. Better than most places, not as good as Oregon!
The shop fits the location, with a friendly small town feel. The staff is extremely knowledgeable, friendly and professional. Zero rushed feeling of some other shops. Kyler is amazing!!!
Stopped by here with our lovely friend Kay on New Years Eve. The display cases make such for such a comfortable browsing & shopping experience. I hate being rushed when there are long lines building up at a dispensary. The staff were also friendly and engaging, and added a personal touch to the experience (asked our friend about their new piercing). Doing everything right. 100/100
Love the staffing, the selection of marijuana and the atmosphere.
I always go here to fulfill my marijuana needs because the staff is so damn nice and helpful.
why no info on leafly app? Easy way to see what you sell.
Super cool outfit! U guys rock! Very helpful and knowledgeable crew. On-site Northern Lights grow. Mad love to Olympia!
This is my go-to for variety in the West Olympia area. They're especially good for concentrates
I've been a steady repeat customer for over a year at this shop and their sister shop in Lacey. The budtenders are all knowledgeable, kind, funny etc. Only places I shop in Thurston county! Great prices, deals and I love the every 10th visit 10% off your total purchases.