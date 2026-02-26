Ratings and reviews of 4Twenty Smoke Shop
(1 ratings / 2 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-2 of 2
v........y
February 26, 2026
Great service and help. Had exactly what i needed
Dispensary response:
Thank you for nice review. Also, thank you for coming....
May 11, 2026
5........d
February 18, 2026
Great service ,, fre lighter , free papers and a small water. Aroma of the flowers are 💯💪🏾.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for nice review. Also, thank you for coming....
May 11, 2026