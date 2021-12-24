710 Montana Butte is located off Harrison Ave between Roosevelt Ave and McKinley Ave, across the road from the Butte Plaza Mall. We are ready to assist the Butte community with their cannabis needs! 710 Montana introduces the best of cannabis-based healing to the Montana region to connect suffering individuals with an alternative means to improve their quality of life. Highly knowledgeable and fairly priced, 710 Montana’s dispensary staff will guide patients through their product selection to effective, lasting results. Currently, 710 Montana’s cultivation center grows 62 flower strains. They grow their flower old-school flower, hand trim their plants, water them by hand and use only organic soil and nutrients. 710 Montana’s strain favorites are their Strawberry Banana, Purple Lady, Lemon Tip, and exclusive clone cut of the original Pre-91 Chemdawg. Their dispensary also features an extended list of edibles such as infused coconut oil and tinctures, RSOs and other concentrates, and much more. Every product - from their canna capsules to their CBD options - is lab tested at Confident Cannabis. 710 Montana offers personalized care for their patients. Their dispensary staff works one-on-one to understand their needs and find the best cannabis system that works with their lifestyle.