SmallCraft on May 16, 2019

I work here so my opinion shouldn’t count... or should it count even more? When I interviewed here I told them I’d only be here for 6 months as I have startup that demands my time/energy... here we are 1yr+ later and I could be happier! These guys are a family, not just with the employees but with the entire MLK/Columbia City community. We have regulars that we love catching up with daily, and it’s so much fun helping the tourists understand what awesome legal weed at great prices looks like. The buyer is always bringing in the newest/freshest product at good prices... industry members compliment our selection daily. We are known in the area for our selection, prices, and being a comfortable experience for both regular cannabis users, patients, and newbies alike. Oh, and 20% off your first order if you sign up for our layabout program... boom!