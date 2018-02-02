qtpie206
I really appreciate how awesome the bud tenders are. They are always really patient and knowledgeable. I don’t remember his name, but the bud tender that wears the hat with glasses always gives awesome suggestions.
4.8
10 reviews
Classy Walla Walla location. Would come back
awsome place to go i hope i get to go there on the 2nd of next month hope can't wait love to go there after my doc visit
Fully stocked this time and the bud-tender was an absolute joy. I couldn’t believe the variety they had on this visit at every weight and it seems some of the prices are better too. It’s a great reason to visit Walla Walla!
Awesome product! Awesome people!
Awesome. Good people
Great selection, great customer service
I Just Moved back to this Area . The Place itself inside appears nice. The gal that " waited" on me was Extremly Snotty ! Rolled her Eyes many times. She was uninformed on any products ! She Had Answers to my Extremly basic Questions Obviously she Felt like she was Above any one in there ! I had Asked her about the THC content on or above 30 % In any of the Weed there. She said Very Clearly that there isn't any at all with that percentage ! Lol as I moved here from a Major City and Have bought this Percentage ! I also asked for a Pre Roll with Sativa Dom. She Was Very Firm telling me there is No way to know that ! The Only way to know is to Smoke it !!!! I started letting someone know this and She interrupted All of a Sudden saying oh yes that I can tell you what is the Dom. In the Pre Rolls and Again Rolled her Eyes like a Snoty Teenage Girl would do ! I had Asked her some EXTREMLY Simple Questions that Anyone should know . I was Treated VERY VERY Badly ! Unfortunately it has been So Hot outside that I ended up Purchasing there. So I wouldn't have to drive any where else ! It's Obvious to me beings there are only a few Cannabis Stores in this Town that People with actual Basic Knowledge and A Good Attitude Should Be Hired and Working at these Store's. I am sure there are Bud tenders that would enjoy working and use there Knowledge Correctly !
They have awesome deals and huge selections!
Excellent selection