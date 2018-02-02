Flutter73 on August 6, 2019

I Just Moved back to this Area . The Place itself inside appears nice. The gal that " waited" on me was Extremly Snotty ! Rolled her Eyes many times. She was uninformed on any products ! She Had Answers to my Extremly basic Questions Obviously she Felt like she was Above any one in there ! I had Asked her about the THC content on or above 30 % In any of the Weed there. She said Very Clearly that there isn't any at all with that percentage ! Lol as I moved here from a Major City and Have bought this Percentage ! I also asked for a Pre Roll with Sativa Dom. She Was Very Firm telling me there is No way to know that ! The Only way to know is to Smoke it !!!! I started letting someone know this and She interrupted All of a Sudden saying oh yes that I can tell you what is the Dom. In the Pre Rolls and Again Rolled her Eyes like a Snoty Teenage Girl would do ! I had Asked her some EXTREMLY Simple Questions that Anyone should know . I was Treated VERY VERY Badly ! Unfortunately it has been So Hot outside that I ended up Purchasing there. So I wouldn't have to drive any where else ! It's Obvious to me beings there are only a few Cannabis Stores in this Town that People with actual Basic Knowledge and A Good Attitude Should Be Hired and Working at these Store's. I am sure there are Bud tenders that would enjoy working and use there Knowledge Correctly !