Badluckbud on July 15, 2019

I’ve been coming to Abatin for about 3 months now, and it’s the only dispensary I will continue to regular. Not only are the products they sell amazing, but the staff is some of the best staff around! Incredibly attentive, knowledgeable, and compassionate. Always able to answer any questions, and ready to help with anything you need. I am forever grateful for everyone at Abatin. Thank you all for everything you do!