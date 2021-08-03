Find cannabis dispensaries in Sacramento, CA
Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes, Sacramento has recreational weed available to puchase for adult-use.
- Yes, you can smoke weed in Sacramento California if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not allowed.
- Yes, you can grow up to six weed plants in Sacramento County.
- No, smoking in public is not allowed in Sacramento. The only place to legally smoke is at a private residence.
- An ounce of weed in Sacramento California costs $13 - $18.
- Adults age 21 or older can possess 28.5 grams of marijuana in Sacramento California.
- Yes, you can buy medical marijuana in Sacramento from a medical marijuana dispensary.
- Yes, most medical and recreational dispensaries in Sacramento are open during normal business hours.
- No, shipping cannabis is illegal because mail is operated on federal level, and cannabis is not federally legal.
- Yes, you can order pot online in Sac at leafly.com for in-store pickup at your local dispensary.