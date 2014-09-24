ganjamancity
512-829-8931 wholesale price list available PM or text 100% legit Dispensary
4.1
9 reviews
just come back from a week in Amsterdam and this was a daily visit for me and my mate. Small selection of weed/hash and pre rolled which means you're not overwhelmed with choice. It is more often than not packed but there is outside seating in the alley and they serve the best latte I've ever tasted.
Il top del top ad Amsterdam. Se ti piace rilassarti con un misto di thc, cbd, musica, luci soffuse, tranquillità e qualità, Abraxas è quello che cerchi. Il personale è disponibilissimo e preparato, la sicurezza non è ossessiva (e questo è per me un gran punto a favore), ma “sicura” e basta, i prodotti tutti al top, musica scelta alla grande ed anche il merchandising è bellissimo.
Good atmosphere, nice selection..good quality price ratio! Full of people
Service is fast & friendly. Pre-packed weed & hash. Tried Candy Cush & hash 5grams - little buds. Hash was hard, needed to fire it up. imo this Coffeeshop is a tourist-trap, would't go there again.
quiet , nice place to sit and have a cup of coffe or tea withe your joint =)
With a great atmosphere and service, althoug usualy to crowded. Just be patience and you with find a place to seat. I also like the decoration. This is one of the few Coffeeshops with seats available in the street. I always return.
Nice place
Great atmosphere really feels how a coffee shop should be. cool abraxas art in the wall too.