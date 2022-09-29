Acoustic Cannabis Co.
About this dispensary
Acoustic Cannabis Co.
628 W Edmond Rd, Edmond, OK
License DAAA-EJPF-SWX7
ATMdebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
In Store Hours (CT)
monday
11am-9pm
tuesday
11am-9pm
wednesday
11am-9pm
thursday
11am-9pm
friday
11am-10pm
saturday
1pm-6pm
sunday
Closed
k........e
April 8, 2021
Excellent quality of Indica flowers at a flat reasonable price in a polite atmosphere.
R........t
August 26, 2020
this place is great offer low prices on 1/8ths and their pre roll prices are nice 😎
h........2
July 10, 2020
joyce is awesome! quality of flower awesome!