Hands down my favorite dispensary in western NY. The staff is super helpful and nice, always giving great recommendations. MTheir flower selection is fantastic, they have something for everyone. I've been going here for a few months and have tried countless different strains and have been satisfied every single time. The flavor never disappoints, buds are trimmed and cured properly, and they smell out of this world. Price wise everything is very fair, top shelf bud goes for $55 an 8th which is amazing. Other than flower they have a wide selection of products from edibles, RSO, disposable vapes and vape cartridges. Plus, a little selection of non-infused snacks and a nice selection of glass. I love Adlai's and I'm sure you will too once you go and check them out.