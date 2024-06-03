Affinity Dispensary - Bridgeport

Affinity Dispensary in Bridgeport, CT also serves both recreational adult-use marijuana customers and medical marijuana patients. Located conveniently right off of I-95 exit 25, finding our Bridgeport dispensary is as easy as it gets. Plus we have plenty of free parking on site. Fairfield dispensary customers will find this location convenient as we are a minute from the Fairfield - Bridgeport town line. Affinity Dispensary is in close driving distance from Black Rock, Seaside Beach, Total Mortgage Arena, and Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater. Come visit Affinity Dispensary in Bridgeport today for your recreational and medical marijuana needs.