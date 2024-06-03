Affinity Dispensary - Bridgeport
Affinity Dispensary - Bridgeport
Medical & Recreational

Affinity Dispensary - Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT
About this dispensary

Affinity Dispensary - Bridgeport

Affinity Dispensary in Bridgeport, CT also serves both recreational adult-use marijuana customers and medical marijuana patients. Located conveniently right off of I-95 exit 25, finding our Bridgeport dispensary is as easy as it gets. Plus we have plenty of free parking on site. Fairfield dispensary customers will find this location convenient as we are a minute from the Fairfield - Bridgeport town line. Affinity Dispensary is in close driving distance from Black Rock, Seaside Beach, Total Mortgage Arena, and Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater. Come visit Affinity Dispensary in Bridgeport today for your recreational and medical marijuana needs.

2000 State St Ex, Bridgeport, CT
Call 203-542-7510
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

