Suquamish Tribal Members (with Id) - 15% OFF
Other Tribal Members (With Id) - 10% OFF
Industry Discount (With i502 Badge) - 10% OFF
Veteran's Discount (Veteran designation on Driver’s Licenses and ID card
or VA Veterans ID Card (VIC)) - 10% OFF
Daily Deals
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/2/2021
Munchie Monday (All Edibles) - 15% OFF
2 for Tuesday (Buy One Flower Get The Second 20% Off - *Up to 14 grams of equal or less value
Waxy Wednesday (All Wax) - 15% OFF
Twisted Thursday (All Pre-Rolls) - 15% OFF
Flower Friday (All Flower) - 15% OFF
Shatterday (All Shatter) - 15% OFF
CBD Sunday (Select CBD Products) - 15% OFF
*Agate Dreams house brand is excluded from all the daily deals