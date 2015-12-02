ChillinOnEndor on October 7, 2018

I want to like this shop, but they keep disappointing me. Budtenders are less helpful than at the other shops in the area, they don't seem interested in helping you find a strain or recommending products. The biggest mess though is their menu. The online menu is rarely correct, so I've started calling before I go in to confirm that they have the product I want available. Yesterday I called about an item and was told it was in stock. I got to the store and they didn't have it. That was when I found out that when you call, it just goes to the security podium and the person who answers looks at a list and doesn't actually check to see if the product is in the store (which is the whole point of calling). Sorry, but I'm done with them. If I can't get a good recommendation from a budtender or research a strain myself before I go to the store, then it's just not worth going there. Check out the 2 stores in Kingston instead, much better.