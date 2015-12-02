Zekiboy17
Quality of cannabis is average for Kitsap County. Same with prices. One thing I cannot get over about this shop, and it directly affects the rating— three times now, I’ve been to Agate Dreams an hour before it’s posted to close AND THEYVE ALREADY CLOSED UP SHOP FOR THE NIGHT! Without any warning, any postings on the building or on social media. Straight up, closed for the night and hour prior to posted close times. Cannabis is people’s medicine and Suquamish isn’t a close drive. Luckily there were other cannabis shops nearby that were still open. Would not recommend to a friend just because they seem to make up their own hours.