(Just clicked on stars randomly. This is about website; I haven't visited. See explanation to follow.) I'm finding it really hard to shop in MO---. Have been shopping in Quincy, and you go to the menu page, and every vape cartridge (other products, too, but that's what I'm shopping for) have the ratio of THC-CBD right on that page. It'll say, 35.3% THC, 37.7% CBD, etc. Since I know I need to have a ratio that is close to 1 to 1, 2 to 1, etc., I can easily pick the cartridges I want before I go to the store. Here, on the other hand, I look at the menu and it does not tell the ratio, so I click on "details," and often, I still can't find it. Seeing something like 35% THC is no help at all because it's the ratio that makes it work for me, not the percentage. If there is some way this gets back to either of the Moberly dispensaries, I hope they'll take note and put the ratio right on the first page with the description, because for medical marijuana, the ratio of THC to CBD is vitally important. Hate to have to drive to Columbia (they have the ratios listed) because I can't pick what I need online here in Moberly, but hey--- So, please, guys? Thanks.