Brb2bu on May 15, 2019

Prices kinda suck also I asked the bud tender to surprise me and hook me up with the best edibles they had and he gave me 50mg 50/50 thc cbd drops, I just trusted he understood I wanted some good edibles when I said hook it up. He also just threw my stuff in a bag as he grabbed it from under so I couldn’t see what he was giving me, anyways my fault for taking his advice instead of looking into it.