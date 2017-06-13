Bobsuncle
I loved to see the selection wad very large and in charge, couldnt barely pick, "bob" the queen of green knows what to pick for me and i love it everytime. Dont go anywhere else p.s i love you bob see you soon !
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
I loved to see the selection wad very large and in charge, couldnt barely pick, "bob" the queen of green knows what to pick for me and i love it everytime. Dont go anywhere else p.s i love you bob see you soon !
I just have to review this Blue Goat Shatter that I picked up the other day. This is hands down, the best shatter that I have had in recent weeks. The taste is clean, refreshing, and leaves you wanting more. The buzz lasts 4x longer than flower (as it should), but I have to stress the flavor. The flavor is awesome, and for the price? You'd be crazy not to try it!
SWIM say : One of the worst shops I can confirm! Just about as bad as Raspberry Roots! The herbs in the display look terrible! Like having to buy a gram from an unknown individual on 4th Avenue in the 80's. They have a terrible selection of concentrates with only Shatter and not good shatter either! SWIM said that they tried this shop several times, and it is still the same. Good Luck!
Amazing shop. The most knowledgeable budtenders I've come across with genuine customer service. The prices are also unbeatable and the bud is the the best I've found in Anchorage. If you want to shop at a dispensary where the budtenders actually know their stuff and buy the best products, come to AK Frost.
Prices kinda suck also I asked the bud tender to surprise me and hook me up with the best edibles they had and he gave me 50mg 50/50 thc cbd drops, I just trusted he understood I wanted some good edibles when I said hook it up. He also just threw my stuff in a bag as he grabbed it from under so I couldn’t see what he was giving me, anyways my fault for taking his advice instead of looking into it.
Used to have good deals, but those have gone downhill along with the bud quality. Also it always smells like the employees smoke on the clock and one of the budtenders was so high he had a difficult time helping
They were advertising 1 g cartridge for $50 so I called them to confirm and they said it was a mistake but they still honored it! Thank you Rodney! Wish I could say the same for uncle herbs, mistake or no mistake they won't even honor the deals they have posted online, if I were you I would stay away from them. Stick with AK Frost, $40 g of shatter SOLD with honor and dignity as advertised!
Best weed shop in Anchorage with the cheapest prices. 10/10
Love this location, very nice place. very comfortable buying for this shop. they always have great sales and a decent selection. only down side is that you can't find much sativa in anything bigger then a 1/4
Best dispensary in town! Fair prices, amazing staff, and a great selection of products.