Bbassler on July 13, 2018

You're lucky if a bud tender says as much as "what do you want", will not help you pick something out especially if one was beginning. Just keep repeating strains you already saw on the menu and jus stand there silently until you pick something just to get away from the idiots in there. Also one time they literally refused to sell me anything because I only had 9 dollars. I said uh ok thanks bye?. Their discount for coming early is just everyone else's all day prices and STILL more expensive. Used to go because early opening, never again just to be treated like dog shit