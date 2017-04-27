Promotions
10% off any purchase $50 and up
May not be stacked with other discounts
Buy two or more edibles and get 15% off
May not be stacked with other discounts
20% off any top shelf flower
May not be stacked with other discounts
10% off all cartridges
May not be stacked with other discounts
$5 off any blunts in stock
May not be stacked with any other discounts
$3 off when you buy 2 Pre-rolls
may bot be stacked with other discounts
$5 off half grams, and $10 off full grams of concentrate
May not be stacked with other discounts
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
