I gave this place a try but was disappointed. They had few choices, the bud was subpar, and the prices are some of the most expensive I've seen in Anchorage.

Dispensary said:

Dang mtnman, we're bummed you're bummed brotha! Although after reading your review we're left wondering, did you go to the right shop? We keep a solid dozen strains on the menu at any given time, all of which we feel are more than "subpar" and are changing constantly due to the demand, what strain did you try? Secondly, with the exception of three retailers who occasionally have deals on their own products they grew themselves, we've been in the same pricing bracket as every other shop in town. Thats 13 shops total with the same pricing as us, which is reflected on the active menus you can see right now. In terms of service and atmosphere, man what happened? We've got a packed sales floor right now with enthusiastic customers, music is grooving, everyone seems happy to be here which is all we see on a daily basis. We apologize for whatever happened to tarnish your experience, but we cannot fathom any instance at Alaska Fireweed that would warrant this sort of review. Hoping you'll give us another chance, but no worries if not. Thanks for the feedback regardless!