Nice shop, friendly and personable staff, prices are on the higher side (the quality is there to justify the higher prices), and it's downtown location is super accessible for every mode of transportation.
4.4
10 reviews
Been here a few times since it opened. Great customer service and support. Nice strains that are dense, compact, and THC resin is high quality. Edibles are strong and last for hours. Would recommend for longest lasting stoned and best varieties to choose from all around. Thank you Alaska Fire Weed.
It’s a nice location no hastle in and out.
Okay prices
I have visited this store on numerous occasions and every time it exceeds my expectations in product, selection, and customer service. The budtenders are always so friendly and always honest in their opinions on different strains. This store never lets me down and the flower is always fire! The Frosted Lemonade was amazing!
Thank you for the enthusiasm and support! We are so glad that your visit was a happy one!
I love this store amazing staff. Great products.. keep up the great work guys... highly recommended for all your cannabis needs....
Thanks so much for the kind words! We hope you got some amazing cannabis, and we're very grateful for the support!
Great shop, had an amazing experience very knowledgeable staff and top quality product. I will definitely be back through!!!
Thanks again for the visit! Always lovely working with enthusiastic customers :)
Its perfect with friendly and knowledgeable staff. Definitely recommend.
Wow, Perfect!?!? You're making us blush! Thanks for the continued support, hope to see you again soon!
I gave this place a try but was disappointed. They had few choices, the bud was subpar, and the prices are some of the most expensive I've seen in Anchorage.
Dang mtnman, we're bummed you're bummed brotha! Although after reading your review we're left wondering, did you go to the right shop? We keep a solid dozen strains on the menu at any given time, all of which we feel are more than "subpar" and are changing constantly due to the demand, what strain did you try? Secondly, with the exception of three retailers who occasionally have deals on their own products they grew themselves, we've been in the same pricing bracket as every other shop in town. Thats 13 shops total with the same pricing as us, which is reflected on the active menus you can see right now. In terms of service and atmosphere, man what happened? We've got a packed sales floor right now with enthusiastic customers, music is grooving, everyone seems happy to be here which is all we see on a daily basis. We apologize for whatever happened to tarnish your experience, but we cannot fathom any instance at Alaska Fireweed that would warrant this sort of review. Hoping you'll give us another chance, but no worries if not. Thanks for the feedback regardless!
Love this place. Friendly service, good product selection. Prices are a little high for Anchorage, but this is still my first stop when in town.
Thank you for the support! We're always happy to help with your Cannabis needs :)