Amokis on August 1, 2019

Preroll's taste awful, i didn’t complain the first time I bought one because it was only a dollar. I always take my pre rolls apart and roll them myself, found stems and shake/leaf again even after the bud tender told me It’s all real bud. I will defiantly avoid prerolls from now on, maybe it’s because they were on special.also bought a g of blue dream popcorn bud, it was good for the price, but it was way too dry. The only other complaint I have is you pay and always end up with a pocket full of change, seems like I always end up with 99 pennies when I go there. Please do us all a favor and price your product so folks don’t end up walking out with a pocket full of change, we all know About the muni tax, but don’t punish us with a pocket full of change, a couple of simple math calculations Could easily fix that problem. I usually buy smoking accessories from this store and the bud tender is awesome, he usually hooks me up, hope this helps, thank you!