All City Plug (Open 24 hours)
405-724-8877
Concentrate Tuesdays
Valid 11/19/2019
20% off all concentrates
Edible Fridays
Valid 11/19/2019
20% off all edibles
First time patient
Valid 10/16/2019 – 10/7/2020
First time check-in receives 15% off entire order
Industry Discount
Valid 10/16/2019 – 10/7/2020
Anybody who works in the Cannabis industry will receive 10% off entire order.
Must have proof of employment, i.e. check stub, company badge, etc.
First Responder Discount
Valid 10/16/2019 – 10/7/2020
Police, Fireman, or other first responder receives 10% off entire order
Referral Discount
Valid 10/16/2019 – 10/7/2020
Bring in a first time patient and receive 15% off your purchase