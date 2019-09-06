Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
ehhh...ive heard stories about the area but it seems safe......i hope they get security for the parking lot in the future...
Polonokc
on November 20, 2019
Best in the west
Mrs.Flowers
on November 19, 2019
I stopped by All City Plug on my way home late last night and I would definitely recommend this dispensary! If I may suggest getting the Purple Punch Flower! Everything from the look of the bud, to the aroma from the burn is amazing, not to mention the high is super mellow! I will definitely be back for more! Thanks All City Plug
CaliBear6
on November 18, 2019
straight fire, thays all i got to say
Greenthing405
on November 17, 2019
The people are real cool and very helpful, great selection definitely recommend
STEWS
on November 17, 2019
The service was on point the queen even is going to purchase a shirt