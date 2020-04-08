60 products
All Products
Captains Reserve SMALLS (7g) - 29.49% - 1/4 (Quarter)
from Madrone
THC
CBD
$65pack of 7
Trinidad OG SMALLS (7g) - 23.8% THC - 1/4 (Quarter)
from Madrone
23.8%
THC
CBD
$60pack of 7
Mendo Crumble (7g) - 23.1% THC - 1/4 (Quarter)
from Madrone
25.21%
THC
CBD
$72pack of 7
Lilac Diesel - 20.9% THC - 1/8 (Eighth)
from Madrone
20.9%
THC
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
MadFam Blend (14g) - 17.72% THC - 1/2 (Half)
from Madrone
THC
CBD
$85pack of 14
Thrive Blend (14g) - 16.82% THC - 1/2 (Half)
from Madrone
16.82%
THC
CBD
$78pack of 14
Sundae Driver (3.5g) - 19.60% THC - 1/8 ( Eighth)
from Madrone
23.52%
THC
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
Russian Cherries (3.5g) - 21.08% THC - 1/8 (Eighth)
from Madrone
21.08%
THC
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
Russian Lemon (3.5g) - 22.7% THC - 1/8 (Eighth)
from Madrone
22.7%
THC
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
Peanut Butter Breath (3.5g) - 20.92% THC - 1/8 (Eighth)
from Madrone
20.92%
THC
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
ZaZa - 19.6%THC - (3.5g)
from Midzotics
19.6%
THC
CBD
$47pack of 3.5
3 grams , 39% THC Claybourne Shake 'N Bake - Orange Apricot -
from Claybourne Co.
39%
THC
CBD
$36each
Banana OG 30.33% THC- 28g - 1 Oz.
from Claybourne Co.
30%
THC
CBD
$232pack of 28
Champagne Wedding - 18.52% THC- (14g)
from Claybourne Co.
THC
CBD
$129½ ounce
Ingrid (7g) - 1/4
from Madrone
21.3%
THC
CBD
$70pack of 7
The Viper SMALLS (7g) - 25.7% THC - 1/4 (Quarter)
from Madrone
25.7%
THC
CBD
$72pack of 7
Grape Ape - (.5g) - Half Gram
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
420mg
THC
1mg
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$36each
Mango Kush - (.5g) - Half Gram
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
THC
CBD
$36each
Tangie OG - (.5g)
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
420mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$36each
GDP - (.5g) - Half Gram
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
420mg
THC
1mg
CBD
GDP Electric
Strain
$36each
Louis 13th OG - (.5g) - Half Gram
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
420mg
THC
1mg
CBD
Louis 13th
Strain
$36each
Cookies - (.5g)
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
THC
CBD
$36each
Agent Tropicana - Budder (1g)
from Bear Labs/Madrone
73.49%
THC
CBD
$47each
XJ-13 - (.5g)
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
420mg
THC
1mg
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$36each
Super Lemon Haze - (.5g) - Half Gram
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
420mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$36each
THC NANO - Vegan Indica Blood Orange Bliss - 100mg
from Sunderstorm
THC
CBD
$25each
Kanha Candies - Watermelon 20:1 - CBD:THC - 100mg
from Sunderstorm
THC
CBD
$25each
Straight Up Milk Chocolate Indica Bar - 100mg
from Dixie Brands
THC
CBD
$26each
Relax Formula 1000mg 20:1 THC Tincture
from Dr. Raw Organics
THC
CBD
$104each
Sour Gummies 1:1
from NFuzed
THC
CBD
$13pack of 100
Balance 1:1 Tincture - 15ml
from Dr. Raw Organics
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
Balance 1:1 Tincture - 15ml
Strain
$42each
Giant - Waking Sativa 4:1
from Mirth Provisions
40mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Waking Sativa 4:1
Strain
$15each
THC NANO - Vegan Sativa Luscious Lemon - 100mg
from Sunderstorm
THC
CBD
$25each
My Blue Dove - Fruit Punch Tincture - 100mg - 100ml
from Mission Nurseries
THC
CBD
$13pack of 100
Don Primo 100mg - Pink Lemonade
from Mission Nurseries
THC
CBD
$16pack of 100
My Blue Dove - Grape Tincture - 100mg - 100ml
from Mission Nurseries
92mg
THC
CBD
$13pack of 100
Don Primo 100mg - Classic Lemonade
from Mission Nurseries
100mg
THC
CBD
$16pack of 100
PunchBar Cream - Strawberry Cheesecake - 90mg
from Punch Edibles & Extracts
90mg
THC
CBD
$18each
PunchBar Original - S'mores Milk Chocolate - 90mg
from Punch Edibles & Extracts
90mg
THC
CBD
$18each
PunchBar Sugar Free - Dark Chocolate - 90mg
from Punch Edibles & Extracts
90mg
THC
CBD
$18each
12