Other than finding out almost 2 hours later that ordering through Leafly doesn't ping the company, and the company website is pretty much the only way to guarantee that the order gets through, I had a thoroughly enjoyable experience. Called the phone number, the person was very apologetic and made my order the company's #1 priority. Also, I needed to go to an ATM, after the alt36 app proved too difficult for my cracked-screened phone to navigate. I was able to seamlessly text the driver and asked him to meet me at 7-11. He was there before I was. The delivery dude was very cool and professional. I still give it five stars, despite the Leafly snafu, for making my satisfaction so important. The prices were great & the product made all the difficulties irrelevant. Thank you, ALpaca. I will be calling again.