Mannfordman
small, but very nice. good prices. the ladies working were very nice and knowledgeable. Blue Cookies is great
4.8
10 reviews
Great product and prices. Super informative and friendly staff no matter when I come in, or who I deal with. Clean and welcoming environment. Definately one of the better dispensaries I have visited and will continue to do. 😀
pre rolled .01 👌
limited parking available, I just recently got my medical card and don't quite know the lingo. The employee that handled me was snobbish and honestly treated me like shit. Since I don't know the lingo it was not worth their time to help me. I highly don't recommend new medical patrons here nor understand how the owner could run a business like this. I will never shop here again.
Our apologies for the inconvenient parking. There is a parking lot next to our building for patients to utilize. As for your experience in the dispensary that is not how we do business. Answering questions and informing new patients about product is what we do best. We take pride in our budtenders and encourage you to give us another chance to serve you the best way we know how.
I started driving from Tulsa for the quality flower (never disappointed), I keep coming back for the family feel. Knowledgeable and affordable! Something for any occasion or need. :)
Best dispensary by far, they truly are family owned and operated by good hometown folks! Keep your business local and try this place - flower, carts, edibles, accessories, atmosphere, all the staff, everything rocks!!! You can even go in and press your own flower or buy some and get a kit to press it into concentrates yourself, the place is awesome all around and my go to since day 1; Thank You Alternative, Christian and family🤘
The BEST Dispensary in town¡! The bed Budtenders and very knowledgeable¡! Always enjoy my visits¡! Can't wait to see if I'm a lucky Halloween winner 🤞
Very friendly very inviting the only people they were open when everybody else was closed
Hands down, my favorite dispensary. Quality product and great service. I recommend Alternative Healthcare any time someone is looking for a place to go.
Love the staff