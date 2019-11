DunningKrugerInFullEffect on March 31, 2018

Been here twice, both times the amateurish and unknowledgeable staff were mostly interested in getting me in and out as quickly as possible. for starters, they cram some 10 customers at once into a tiny, stuffy shoebox. But the workers are the worst part: completely unhelpful both times. Multiple staff members appeared to be wholly unaware of what "bubble hash" is. I said "You know, the kind we've made with bubble bags for decades?" and the poor, pretty-faced sap behind the counter says "Sir, we don't know each individual method." Was he joking, lying, or completely inept? If your staff don't know the difference between solvent extractions and water-based hash, your weed store is a complete and total joke. And the prices are nothing to write home about either. This place is the afterthought of pot shops. They're not really a dispensary, they're a hole-in-the-wall that sells weed to WeHo people and doesn't usually have a long line. 0/5 stars, go to MedMen instead, where the abundant workers are knowledgeable and informative and friendly and upbeat and helpful, and the selection is actually legitimate. I hit up MedMen immediately after this place and left there an extremely happy customer. By contrast, I believe that AHHS actually stands for "Amateur Hour Health Services." Only bother with going to AHHS if you want a quick fix and don't care about consistency, accuracy, comfort, or customer service.