Shop all dispensaries in West Hollywood, CA
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Hollywood, CA for medical use and recreational use.
- Yes, there are over 70 medical dispensaries and recreational dispensaries in West Hollywood.
- There are 70 medical marijuana dispensaries in West Hollywood and the surrounding area according to Leafly.com
- There are 76 recreational marijuana dispensaries in West Hollywood and the surrounding area according to Leafly.com
- Yes, there are a handful of dispensaries near the Hollywood sign along highway 101 in Hollywood, CA.
- No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Hollywood, CA since marijuana is legal for recreational use.
- To enter a dispensary in Hollywood, California law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Hollywood cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
- Yes, you can order weed online at leafly.com for pickup at a dispensary in Hollywood, CA.