demeter1005 on January 3, 2013

I've been going to this place a while - and they've had their share of crises, like everyone else this past year. But one thing I could always count on was good quality meds and really personal, attentive service. I just got some of their new strains yesterday and I had to take the time to let everyone know how glad I am I live near this place! If you're on the westside, there's no question where you should get your meds! great prices and great people and great meds! Check it out!