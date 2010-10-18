Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This place consistently remains awesome. I love their flower and service
Batman9430
on December 31, 2016
Great spot. love the location.
simon.castillo
on December 7, 2016
Very large selection of flower, and pretty good prices.
lawreuu
on September 27, 2016
This place is the best ! Come here for the best deals and strains
TheGreatGinch
on August 8, 2016
This is my first visit here to actually purchase meds. (I've been here before but I didn't have the Golden ticket needed to become a customer. The store itself was comfortable and clean. The employees were extremely helpful, and although there was a line forming behind me I never felt rushed. The meds are top notch. I have nothing negative to say about Emerald City. Great provisioning. Thanks.
glock43
on December 16, 2014
Great service. Everytime I go to Alternative Medicine, its an awesome experience. They always help me pick out new strains. Will be back for sure!
demeter1005
on January 3, 2013
I've been going to this place a while - and they've had their share of crises, like everyone else this past year. But one thing I could always count on was good quality meds and really personal, attentive service. I just got some of their new strains yesterday and I had to take the time to let everyone know how glad I am I live near this place! If you're on the westside, there's no question where you should get your meds! great prices and great people and great meds! Check it out!