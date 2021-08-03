Find cannabis dispensaries in Colorado Springs, CO
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes, there is recreational weed in Colorado Springs where it has been legalized for adult use.
- Yes, there are over 15 weed dispensaries in Colorado Springs, CO.
- You can legally smoke weed in a private residence in Colorado Springs. You may smoke weed on a balcony but only if the balcony is out of public view.
- To consume cannabis recreationally in Colorado Springs, you must be 21 or over.
- Yes, adults age 21 or older can buy recreational weed in Colorado Springs.
- No, smoking weed in the mountains is not allowed because it is federal property.