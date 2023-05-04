Alternative Releaf - Thompson Falls
1966.8 miles away
In-store purchasing only
147 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Alternative Releaf - Thompson Falls
Alternative ReLeaf was started with $3,000 and an unparalleled drive to succeed. With over 60 years of cannabis experience on our team, we are dedicated to the basics – hand-watered, hand-fed, and always pesticide-free. From our grow and manufacturing facilities nestled in the Cabinet Mountains to our focus on dispensary storefronts in small, rural communities – we are small-town grown.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 4
5458 Montana Highway 200, Thompson Falls, MT
License D-100101-004
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
11am - 6pm
monday
9am - 7:45pm
tuesday
9am - 7:45pm
wednesday
9am - 7:45pm
thursday
9am - 7:45pm
friday
9am - 7:45pm
saturday
9am - 7:45pm
Photos of Alternative Releaf - Thompson Falls
Show all photos
4 Reviews of Alternative Releaf - Thompson Falls
see all reviews
a........0
April 25, 2023
probably the prettiest dispensary building i’ve ever seen. the staff was so kind & helpful, and the product i purchase was amazing quality. 10/10 would recommend to everyone
c........2
April 25, 2023
staff is awesome and informative. Product is the best in the state and i would highly recommend checking them out.
c........0
April 25, 2023
This is a beautiful store it has amazing wild life. The quality of the product and the customer service was absolutely perfect
Z........6
April 25, 2023
Customer service was very good, they answered all the questions I had with confidence.