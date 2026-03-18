Insanely friendly and casual environment. Doesn’t look like your standard cookie-cutter dispensary either, which I enjoy. Feels like a place that I would want to chill and light up in. Vibes are always high and the selection is always great. Everyone is knowledgeable and ready to get into as much detail as you’d like about products. Always running great discounts/specials and have one of the best Tier systems for discounts that I’ve seen yet. I could go on longer, but you might as well go in and experience it all for yourself. This has become my new go-to dispo.