Absolutely Awesome quality. Would love for a location in Pueblo, Colorado.
Young28Jonate
on August 11, 2017
This is my favorite store to shop at, I love all their flower!! The bud tenders are super chill. I love the strain selection , strains U probably never heard of. If u wanna try some new quality bud this is the place to shop!! Love their new low prices as well!! If u haven't been in go check them out!!!
NikkoPerez
on April 29, 2017
POPPIN THE CHERRY - Who's Your Daddy!
Great Stuff - Nice Place - Little Pricey & Weird Member Sign-up Requirements