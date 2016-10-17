Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
So, aside from helpful and knowledgable, this staff is also super thoruogh. I enjoy the high quality and more professional atmosphere of all of the Altitude locations. This particular locations staff have repeatedly distinguished themselves by their adherence to regulation and law. These things are especially important to me as a consumer who wants their rights protected. Good on ya gang.
loudachef
on March 31, 2017
Guess I will be the first to say that this place is kick ass. Was my first time going here and Hailey N was AWESOME. Very knowledgeable and wicked personable. She gave me the first timer "challenge". Well worth this trip. I failed. lol. Definitely recommend this place.