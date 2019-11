akco2020 on March 31, 2018

On my route to work, nice and easy to pickup some tasty buds after a long day. Selection is great, display cases are always full of a nice selection of strainds. With a good balance of higbrids, sativa/Indicas. haven't tried the edibles or vape/concentrates yet. Did get a gm of kif on one occasion with made the weekend hella fun.