Balognastoney95
It is my local dispensary and about 80% of my visits have been positive, but some of the employees are a little intense as they won’t let you just look around for a minute without following you. Good vibes most of the time tho!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
It is my local dispensary and about 80% of my visits have been positive, but some of the employees are a little intense as they won’t let you just look around for a minute without following you. Good vibes most of the time tho!
Very cool spot! Stopped in on my way to a new home and think that I’ll make this my go-to store🤙
very helpful staff. nice variety.
best tree on point
Attention medical users under 21 years of age. You need a horizontal drivers license/ID to shop here. Vertical ID's are not accepted.
Great selection
We greatly appreciate your kind words! Thank you for selecting us Blazenboo!
Not a good feeling when you walk into shop. Visiting Leavenworth we stopped by on way home. I’ll try a different shop next time.
We greatly apologize for your negative experience Oma321, we strive ourselves on being as helpful and comforting as possible and appreciate your honest opinion so we may build on this!
I love having this shop so close to town!
Hey! We greatly appreciate your kind words, and we too like being so close to town!
Love the staff, and the selection is great
We love you aswell! Thank you for coming in and browsing our selection we greatly appreciate your kind words!
Great location. Great atmosphere, really laid back but classy. Knowledgeable staff and excellent product.
We try to make everyone feel at home and we appreciate you had a great experience in our shop!