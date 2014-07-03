Vichu
I love the atmosphere particularly. The vibe is always chill and they have great music :) everyone is friendly and down to earth and the product is quality!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
I love the atmosphere particularly. The vibe is always chill and they have great music :) everyone is friendly and down to earth and the product is quality!
Easy to enter and we were helped quickly. Good location for mobility device users.
Huge variety of products from edibles, candy, tinctures, per rolls, cartridges, infused drinks, and several sizes of quantity. They also have rolling papers and glass peace pipes. Knowledgeable staff that are friendly to all customers, I have never waited longer than 5 minutes to get in and out (unless the line was out the door on 4/20). Great point system too! American Mary is my #1 weed destination.
Worth crossing the Interstate; professional, expedient, knowledgeable and friendly... Decent rewards/points system and great deals. This is where I will always go if I can.
Nice !
good location. close to freeway
Prices are decent for Seattle. Service could be better. My budtender was in a rush and trying to tell me that all weed products are hybrids, that there's no difference between, thc, indica or sativa. Also the vibe of the place was more like a 7-11.
It was a terrific visit. I got great assistance from a guy named Tony. Best customer service I've had in awhile
Convenient location near campus. Prices are meh.
Great service. Good prices and somewhat good selection. Rewards program helps too.