Aes0707 on November 30, 2018

Huge variety of products from edibles, candy, tinctures, per rolls, cartridges, infused drinks, and several sizes of quantity. They also have rolling papers and glass peace pipes. Knowledgeable staff that are friendly to all customers, I have never waited longer than 5 minutes to get in and out (unless the line was out the door on 4/20). Great point system too! American Mary is my #1 weed destination.