StonefishBOS
Club like vibe, lots of seating on patio and in the back. Smoked a good sativa spliff after dinner before a walk home. Couldn’t remember what I was talking about.... amnesia house blend is dope
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
Club like vibe, lots of seating on patio and in the back. Smoked a good sativa spliff after dinner before a walk home. Couldn’t remember what I was talking about.... amnesia house blend is dope
Got the LSD and Vanilla Kush. Both were top quality. The bud tender was really helpful and the lady at the drinks counter was also really friendly. Great atmosphere even though was busy. I even managed to get a good cushioned seat which was a bonus
Un posto tranquillo e tenuto bene..pulito, almeno all’occhio. Il personale è un po’ troppo stile bulldog (più rilassati, cari..eppure avete tutto quello che serve 😂) ma compensa l’ambiente e l’atmosfera. Proprio a ridosso di uno dei canali. Bella musica. Prodotti al top
The place looks very nice, it's a nice place to sit around and eat something! But very expensive...
Mandatory stop when i visit Amsterdam.
Located quite nicely near the water with enough seating opportunities, but neither the best service nor the greatest variety of strains.
Great quality not great service..
Nice place, one of my favorites coffeeshops in Amsterdam, but sometimes weed is not that good.
I really love the atmosphere and music they play here, one of my favourite shops, and great choice of drinks too!
Been there a couple of times. Mixed feeling on the service. There is a girl budtender that was very nice with us. However one time we went when there was just male budtenders and each one of them (3 in total) were not as patient, even ignored us a little when trying to borrow a bong.