DISPENSARY
MEDICAL

Amplify - Cleveland Hts

Cleveland Heights, OH
274.7 miles away
4 Reviews of Amplify - Cleveland Hts

4.3
Quality
4.0
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
September 10, 2024
Great staff, super helpful when answering your questions, always quality product. Check them out!
July 15, 2024
Very simple, good selection
August 13, 2024
If you are a US Veteran -- Amplify as a company DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU. They took away standing 20% for US Veterans. They raised the medical prices due to recreational. Their site stated 20% off and when I called in about it no one there knew their own policy. They falsely lured me in and did not give me the stated discounts. Be aware they will change policy under your nose and even if the website says one thing--the stores will NOT honor it if changed. This is extremely disappointing to a US Veteran. I will no longer shop at Amplify - Cleveland Hts.