Guys please I want to do a membership in this club, so please I need to know the steps
avenida4
on September 15, 2014
Adoro el lugar, tremenda para pasar la tarde y hacerte unos buenos cans. El trato es estupendo y el material es exquisito y muy variado.
jackherer123
on September 7, 2014
Muy familiar, muy acogedora :p
Vilo
on July 15, 2014
Since i discovered this club through a very good friend i have been comming here every week to enjoy the best stuff at the very best price. Guys are experts and always help to find the right product. The ambience is nice and relaxed and the place is simple but cosy.
bionic242
on July 15, 2014
Excelente. Son serios, atentos y hospitalarios. Lo mejor asociación de la ciudad sin duda. Ambiente familiar y tranquilo. Good Stuff.
timeatime
on July 11, 2014
great place great stuff great people
coli
on July 9, 2014
Best in Barcelona #shamanteam
Flamarant & colishow
eurotrip
on July 9, 2014
awesomeee :)
dejan25
on June 17, 2014
Excellent collection of various extraction and more than attractive price structure. Their weed left a strong impreasion. way better stuff for less than the tourist places in the centre. Guys know what they do and what they are talking about.