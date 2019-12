Khiry.Tyler on October 8, 2019

This dispensary has been such a blessing to the city! From the warm and professional atmosphere to the store associates being invested in finding the best solution for each individual customer. On top of it all their prices cannot be beat! The deals they offer rival online companies and they don’t slack on the quality one bit. If you’ve been looking for a knowledgeable, professional, and affordable CBD dispensary in Greensboro then I’m glad to tell you your search is over! 😀