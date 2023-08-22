We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Apotheca - Asheville - Battery Park
Asheville, NC
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
366.4 miles away
Open until 10pm ET
Loading...
main
menu
deals
reviews
4 Reviews of Apotheca - Asheville - Battery Park
5.0
(
4
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 22, 2023
I........5
Awesome people , incredable service , great products!
read full review
December 21, 2024
j........1
Ava and Andrew are the bombm
read full review
December 21, 2023
c........8
This place is great! Friendly people, potent products and a comfortable setting.
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
North Carolina
Asheville
Apotheca - Asheville - Battery Park