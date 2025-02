After traveling far and wide around the United States—frequenting dispensaries in places with enviable legislation… this is the best the High Country has to offer. Apotheca’s selection is as wide and varied as their knowledge. I’ve spoken to one of the employees on several occasions, and all of my questions are answered with an astonishing level of detail and confidence. One of the employees is a joy to chat with—I’ve not caught her name, but she has a pretty cool cowboy boot tattoo. If you’re in the area and considering a trip to a dispensary, you’d be very hard pressed to do better than Apotheca.