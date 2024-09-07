We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Apotheca - Chattanooga - Dayton Blvd
Chattanooga, TN
3.9
(
3 reviews
)
510.8 miles away
Open until Wednesday at 10pm ET
main
menu
deals
reviews
3 Reviews of Apotheca - Chattanooga - Dayton Blvd
3.9
(
3
)
3.7
Quality
4.3
Service
3.7
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 7, 2024
o........7
good stuff everytime icome
read full review
June 13, 2024
h........3
Amazing people and amazing product!
read full review
October 6, 2023
r........7
Do your research before you buy here most of there concentrates is layered with delta 8. They have numerous vapes with thc-o. There has been multiple instances that they had product that wasn’t the right quantity as well.
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
Tennessee
Chattanooga
Apotheca - Chattanooga - Dayton Blvd