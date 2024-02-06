We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Apotheca - Monroe
Monroe, NC
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
326.3 miles away
Closed until 8am ET
4 Reviews of Apotheca - Monroe
5.0
(
4
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
February 6, 2024
m........3
This is my FAVORITE dispensary. They’re always friendly and knowledgeable about the products. There’s something for everyone - no matter how you like your bud.
read full review
January 23, 2024
k........5
Great place!
read full review
April 30, 2024
M........z
My favorite store they are so nice. Specially the staff
read full review
Apotheca - Monroe