I only go to Apotheca locations in general to buy my products as I have come to trust them immensely because I know they only carry quality products! I was so happy when the Mooresville location opened as I work in Mooresville but live in another town, having this location is super convenient for my work week to pick up things and the staff is always so extremely friendly! I love how welcoming they always are to me and how they always have great knowledge for any product question I may have! I wanted to be sure I wrote a review for this location as I have for other locations that I have visited because Apotheca really just knows how to do customer service right and I wanted other potential customers to know that the staff at this location is a wonderful and helpful staff if you need guidance on products! They are always super well organized and welcoming!