I come to this shop for roughly a month or two. I've never had a more relaxed/educational experience in a tobacco shop before. The store is simple and clean, very well organized, and the employees I've spoken to are very knowledgeable about the things they sell. Honestly, it's about 25 minutes out of my way, and I still come back to this shop over all others I've tried in Winston. First time I feel like it's okay to ask questions that seem obvious. Cannot recommend Hooka Hookup enough!