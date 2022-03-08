Apothecary Farms - Durant
1102.6 miles away
In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Apothecary Farms - Durant
Apothecary Farms is your go-to weed dispensary for all of your cannabis needs. We even have our own line of trademarked live resin extracts, “Ambrosia™”. When processed, our live resin extracts capture much of the flavor and aroma of the live plant, leading to an unparalleled smoking, vaping and dabbing experience. Every time you visit our weed dispensaries, we aim to provide you with an incredible end-to-end experience. Come in to chat with our cannabis experts, share your knowledge and walk away from your visit having learned something new.
Leafly member since 2022
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
Photos of Apothecary Farms - Durant
Show all photos