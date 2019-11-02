Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
awesome and friendly people with great quality product definitely recommend
LaurieP0sie
on December 9, 2019
My hometown and most friendly people I love this place it has great price
griffin.tate
on December 8, 2019
Have a wide variety of high quality stuff to choose from at great prices. Very nice people and would definitely recommend. I give this place 5 stars and will be back.
MLMM
on December 7, 2019
Friendly staff, great product knowledge and they have plants for purchase
Dardog
on December 4, 2019
Impressed. their gelato.7a gram. needed an indica 2 counter the sativa root oil buzz. 1bowl and it's cruising time. got some fairy dust gg4, 1st try later, 2 stoned 2 compare effects now. 1bowl, impressed. OH. and 30yrs user so takes something 2 impress me. Will be on my list of shops.
cjgomez06
on November 25, 2019
True edibles that work, great service and awesome staff. No need to drive anywhere this place has it all!!! Thank You!!!!!!!
Lindakay41
on November 24, 2019
I do love the product and now prices are competitive. I will shop here again and I have already sent friends to the shop. A lot of friends. I'm so glad to finally have a shop and it's not 10 miles away.
JaraCWilliams
on November 24, 2019
Best prerolls around hands down. Fair price and always great product! Friendly staff that is always helpful and just a happy atmosphere!