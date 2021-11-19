Shop by category
Ardmore Cannabis Consolidation
Ardmore Cannabis Consolidation, which has been in operation since 2019, is a Partnership between two power-house Cannabis Companies in Oklahoma. Red River Pharms & White Mousse Concentrates. Our products are Award Winning, Locally Grown, Processed, and Readily Available at all of our Licensed Dispensaries. We provide amazing Quality Medicine at affordable prices. Everyday! Our Patients come first and We are constantly listening to their needs to better serve! Come in Today! Best Prices. Better Weed. Smiling Faces!! We are located at 1702 N. Commerce, Studio C, Ardmore, OK Across From Wal-Mart.
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
Photos of Ardmore Cannabis Consolidation
Deals at Ardmore Cannabis Consolidation
We have the best quality product for the best price. You get these prices EVERYDAY! Non Live & Champagne 1 For $20, 3 for $45, 5 for $60, 10 for $115 Live, Diamonds, Cured Full Spec, Full Spec Live Resin 1 for $30, 3 for $70, 5 for $100, 10 for $185
Can be mix and matched. Must be same tier to receive special pricing.
These cartridges are made with LIVE & Cured Terp Sauce. *Not made with Distillate* Cured/Non-LIVE Carts 1 for $16 2 for $30 3 for $40 LIVE Carts 1 for $25 2 for $40 3 for $50
Pre rolls DIPPED in TERP SAUCE and ROLLED in KEIF .5g 1 FOR $8 3 FOR $20 5 FOR $35 10 FOR $65 1G 1 FOR $16 3 FOR $40 5 FOR $70 10 FOR $125
You can mix and match strains
Updates
Hey Pham! FLVR will be in the house Friday Nov 19 from 5-7pm. They can answer all your questions about their products and you may even catch some Swag. Who Knows!! DONT FORGET LEAFLY PICK UP IS NOW AVAILABLE! ORDER AHEAD AND SKIP THE LINE!
Hey Pham!! New Gorilla Glue #4 in the house from Weng Green. Come Check her out! Nice Green, Cool Smell, 26% THC 4.9% Terps. Limited quantity so get it while you can!! 7-G 25-1/8 50-1/4 85-1/2 165-O