Welcome to Area 54 Dispensary, a proudly woman-owned and family-run cannabis shop rooted right here in Chaparral, New Mexico. We’re more than just a dispensary — we’re a local family with a deep love for our community and a passion for providing safe, quality cannabis to those who need it most. From the beginning, our mission has been to create a welcoming space where every customer feels like part of the family. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime regular, we’re here to guide you with care, knowledge, and a genuine smile. We believe in honest products, friendly service, and supporting other local businesses whenever possible. At Area 54, you’re not just buying cannabis — you’re supporting a dream, a family, and a growing community. Stop by and see what makes us different. Some of the brands we have in-store are: Headspace, Hippy Trout, Dairy2Dank, Pecos Valley Production, Stash House, Elevated, Dime Industries, Zen, Groth Industries, SWGD, ERB Holdings, Baked Chicken Farm, Compound Cannabis.