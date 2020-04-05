191 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 79
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$90
Deals
Wednesday@AZCS
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/2/2021
Wednesday@AZCS -All Drip Product Bogo -CRU Carts 50% Off Restrictions Apply WSL
*Additional restriction may apply. Can not be stacked with other deals. Discount on regular priced items only. First Come First Serve, NO phone orders/ NO online orders~ IN-STORE ONLY~ WSL~ Cannot combine with First Time Patient. Brand Specific deals are vendor promos and are only good the day of promo.
Wednesday@AZCS
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/2/2021
Wednesday@AZCS -All Drip Product Bogo -CRU Carts 50% Off Restrictions Apply WSL
*Additional restriction may apply. Can not be stacked with other deals. Discount on regular priced items only. First Come First Serve, NO phone orders/ NO online orders~ IN-STORE ONLY~ WSL~ Cannot combine with First Time Patient. Brand Specific deals are vendor promos and are only good the day of promo.
All Products
HIGH GRADE FLOWER - MENDO BREATH 3.5G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
HIGH GRADE FLOWER - HIGH OCTANE X GELATO 3.5G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
COPPERSTATE FLOWER -ORIGINAL SKUNK #1 1G
from Copperstate Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
MAD TERP LABS FLOWER - LUCID BLUE 1G
from Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
MAD TERP LABS FLOWER - PLATINUM BUBBA OG 1G
from Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
AZ NECTAR FAMRS JAR: AGENT ORANGE
from AZ Nectar Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
AZ NECTAR FARMS JAR: PATTY CAKE
from AZ Nectar Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
AZ NECTAR FARMS JAR: LARRY OG
from AZ Nectar Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
HIGH GRADE FLOWER - ICE CREAM CAKE 1G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
HIGH GRADE FLOWER - BLACKBERRY KUSH 3.5G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
HIGH GRADE FLOWER - BLACKBERRY KUSH 1G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
AZ NECTAR FARMS JAR: AGENT ORANGE
from AZ Nectar Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
HIGH GRADE FLOWER - SOUR LARRY LIME PEBBLES 3.5G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
HIGH GRADE FLOWER - ICE CREAM CAKE 3.5G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
HIGH GRADE FLOWER - SOUR LARRY LIME PEBBLES 1G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
HIGH GRADE FLOWER - AMF OG 3.5G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
AZ NECTAR FARMS JAR: ICE CREAM MAN
from AZ Nectar Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
COPPERSTATE FLOWER - OG LIMEKILLER
from Copperstate Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
MAD TERP LABS FLOWER - PLATINUM BUBBA OG 3.5G
from Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
COPPERSTATE FLOWER - BLACK ROSE 3.5G
from Copperstate Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
COPPERSTATE FLOWER - BLACK ROSE 1G
from Copperstate Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
MAD TERP LABS FLOWER - LUCID BLUE
from Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
HIGH GRADE FLOWER - MENDO BREATH 1G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
COPPERSTATE FLOWER: BLACKWATER x WATERMELON
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackwater Watermelon
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
AZCS FLOWER: STRAWNANA
from AZCS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
AZ NECTAR FARMS JAR: GG
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
AZ NECTAR FARMS JAR: PLUM DRIVER
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
COPPERSTAET FLOWER: 3.5G PINEAPPLE COOKIES
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Cookies
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
HIGH GRADE - SHATTER- JENNY KUSH 1G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
POTENT PLANET - APPLESAUCE COLOMBIAN GOLD 1G
from Potent Planet
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
POTENT PLANET - LR APPLESAUCE FORBIDDEN FRUIT 1G
from Potent Planet
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
MTL - SUGAR WAX SUNSET SHERBERT 1G
from Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
POTENT PLANET - BADDER COLOMBIAN GOLD 1G
from Potent Planet
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
POTENT PLANET - MEAT BREATH APPLESAUCE 1G
from Potent Planet
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
HIGH GRADE - JENNY KUSH SHATTER 3.5G
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
POTENT PLANET - MULE FULE
from Potent Planet
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Potent Planet Budder Meat Breath 1g
from Potent Planet
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Highern Chef Bar 1:1 THC/CBD Milk Chocolate 200mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Mind Ryte Sour Watermelons 100mg
from Mind Ryte
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
$12each
Mind Ryte Cherry Vine 5pc 100mg
from Mind Ryte
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
$12each
12345